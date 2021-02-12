Romania's SARS-CoV-2 daily case count rises by 2,550; tests performed in last 24 hours - over 30,000

A number of 2,550 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 30,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS.

As of Friday, 757,676 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 703,966 were declared cured.

To date, 5,685,927 RT-PCR tests and 192,926 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally.

In the last 24 hours, 24,608 RT-PCR tests were performed (14,591 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,017 on request) and 6,266 rapid antigen tests.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has risen by 77 in the last 24 hours, 49 men and 28 women.

One death was recorded in the 40-49 years age category, nine deaths in the 50-59 years age range, 19 deaths in the 60-69 years age group, 22 deaths in the 70-79 years age category and 26 deaths in the over 80 years category.

As many as 74 of the deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, and no comorbidities had been reported for three other patients to date.

A number of 7,019 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 973 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.

In Romania, 40,804 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 10,315 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 62,094 people are in quarantine at home and 150 in institutionalized quarantine.

Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 5,348 fines amounting to a total of 917,870, for violations of Law No. 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced of Friday, as well.

The Police also drew up four criminal files for thwarting disease control, criminalised under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.