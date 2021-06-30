 
     
Romania's SARS-CoV-2 daily case count rises by 52; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 26,000

Covid bani

As many as 52 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 26,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Wednesday, 1,080,792 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,045,351 were declared cured, Agerpres informs.

To date, 8,346,449 RT-PCR tests and 1,459,483 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 14,951 RT-PCR tests were performed (8,114 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,837 on request) and 11,723 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 16 people were reconfirmed positive.

