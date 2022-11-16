Romania's Schengen accession/Senate's Gorghiu: Romania's place is in Schengen; new confirmation today

Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu believes that Romania's place is in Schengen, and through Wednesday's Communication of the European Commission came "a new confirmation" that Romania meets the accession requirements, Agerpres informs.

"Romania's place is in Schengen! This right should be recognized to the Romanian citizens. Today, came a new confirmation that Romania meets the accession requirements: the Commissioners' College approved the Communication regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area. We are already ensuring the security of the Eastern borders of the Union and we do it very well. Romania in Schengen has been a priority for the Government led by the PNL [the National Liberal Party], being a country project. Romania in Schengen is our right, as a EU member state, but also an obligation of the European Union toward our country," Gorghiu told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to the PNL senator, "the advantages for the country are big: a great plus for the national economy, elimination of border queues for citizens and for transporters, drawing investments in Romania."

The European Commission asked the EU Council to make the necessary decision, without any further delay, to allow Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to fully participate in the Schengen area.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson told a news conference, in Brussels, that Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia are ready to join the Schengen Area, and the EU is ready to welcome them.