Romania's Tecau progresses to Halle Open men's doubles final teamed up with Krawietz

The Romanian-German duo Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz on Friday progressed to the men's doubles final of the 1,318,605-euro Halle Open ATP 500 in Germany after beating Belgians Sander Gille Joran Vliegen, 7-6 (6) 7-5.

Third-seeded Tecau-Krawietz prevailed in an hour and 28 minutes.

Tecau- Krawietz are at their third final.

In the tiebreak, Tecau and Krawietz saved a set ball at 5-6, and then managed four consecutive points, winning 8-6. In the second set, at 5-5, the Romanian-German pairing managed the only break, then prevailed 7-5.

Teca- Krawietz managed 8 aces and 2 double faults, while the sixth-seeded Belgians scored 13 aces and 3 double faults.

For their performance, Tecau and his partner won 30,240 euros and 300 double ATP points.

Their opposing duo in the final will be they winning one between Tim Puetz (Germany)/Michael Venus (New Zealand) and the winners of the fixture Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)/Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) - Jonathan Erlich (Israel)/Lloyd Harris (South Africa).