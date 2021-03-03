 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Tecau progresses to Rotterdam Open men's doubles Q/Fs

horia tecau

Romanian-German duo Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz on Tuesday advanced to the men's doubles quarter-finals of the 980,580-euro Rotterdam Open ATP tennis tournament after beating the Marcelo Melo (BRA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) pairing 6-3 3-6 11-9.

Tecau and his new teammate defeated their fourth-seeded former teammates in an hour and 17 minutes of balanced play.

Tecau and Rojer won the Rotterdam Open doubles event in 2015, and advanced to the final in 2014 and 2019. Tecau also played a final in Rotterdam paired up with Swede Robert Lindstedt (2012).

Tecau and Krawietz have won 11,250 euros and 90 ATP doubles points for their performance, and in the quarter-finals they will play Russians Karen Khachanov / Andrey Rublev.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.