Romania's Tig advances to women's singles final at ITF tournament in Bendigo

Patricia Tig

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig qualified on Saturday for the women's singles final of the ITF tournament in Bendigo (Australia), with prizes worth 25,000 US dollars, after defeating Ankita Raina (India), with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

Tig (aged 25, WTA's 113th), main seed, managed to win after one hour and 30 minutes.

Tig and Raina (aged 26, WTA's 178th) met back in 2019, in the first round of Jurmala (Latvia), when Patricia won the event with a score of 6-2, 6-1.

In the final event, Patricia Tig will face off Polish Magdalena Frech (aged 22, WTA's 187th), who defeated Ekaterine Gorgodze, 6-4, 6-3.

