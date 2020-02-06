Romania's Tig, Dascalu, Fetecau advance to quarterfinals at W25 Nonthaburi (Thailand)

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig, Nicoleta Dascalu and Irina Fetecau qualified on Thursday for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Nonthaburi (Thailand) - W25 Nonthaburi, with prizes worth 25,000 US dollars.

Tig (aged 25, WTA's 105th), main seed, defeated Chinese Fang Ying Xun (aged 25, WTA's 207th), with a score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, after one hour and 42 minutes. Patricia Tig, who scored 7 aces, but made 6 double errors, will face off in the next round Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech (aged 27, WTA's 285th).

Nicoleta Dascalu (aged 24, WTA's 274th) defeated Japan's Junri Namigata (aged 37, WTA's 341st) quite easily, with a score of 6-2, 6-4, after one hour and 17 minutes. In the quarterfinals, the Romanian national will play against British Jodie Anna Burrage (aged 20, WTA's 280th).

Irina Fetecau (aged 23, WTA's 347th) needed only 56 minutes to defeat Thailand's Mai Napatt Nirundorn (aged 17), with a score of 6-0, 6-1. In the quarterfinals, Fetecau will face off Swiss Leonie Kung (aged 19, WTA's 298th). AGERPRES