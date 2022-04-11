Romania's trade deficit deepens in first two months, exceeding 4.58 billion euros

Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB / CIF) was 4.581 billion euros, in the first two months of this year, 1.504 billion euros higher than that recorded between 1 January 1 and 28 February 2021, show the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday.

In February 2022, FOB exports amounted to 7.049 billion euros, and CIF imports amounted to 9.508 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 2.459 billion euros. Compared to February 2021, exports in February 2022 increased by 21.9% and imports increased by 23.8%.In the first two months of 2022, FOB exports amounted to 13.808 billion euros and CIF imports 18.390 billion euros. Exports increased by 23.4% and imports increased by 28.9% compared to the same period last year.Between 1 January and 28 February 2022, important shares in the structure of exports and imports are held by product groups: machinery and transport equipment (43.2% for exports and 32.8% for imports) and other manufactured products (31.6% for exports and 29.1% for imports).The value of intra-EU trade in goods in the reference period was 10.009 billion euros for exports and 12.976 billion euros for imports, representing 72.5% of total exports and 70.6% of total imports.The value of non-EU27 trade in goods between 1 January and 28 February 2022 was 3.798 billion euros in exports and 5.413 billion euros in imports, accounting for 27.5% of total exports and 29.4% of total imports.