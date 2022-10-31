 
     
Ronald Gavril, WBA Latino super middleweight champion

Facebook.com
Ronald Gavril

Romanian boxer Ronald Gavril won the WBA Latino champion belt in the super middle category on Saturday, after defeating Colombian Jose Miguel Torres Tafur by technical knockout, in a gala held in the Mexican city of Alvarez.

Gavril (36 years old) achieved the 22nd victory of his career (18 KOs), before the limit, Torres retiring after six rounds due to a right shoulder injury. The Romanian athlete also has three defeats in his record.

Gavril has won his last four fights before the limit, including the WBA Fedelatin title, after losing two WBC world title fights to David Benavidez.

