Route of Wooden Churches from Bihor County, first Cultural Tourist Route acknowledged by Economy Ministry

The Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu (MEEMA), through the International Relations and European Affairs Service in the Field of Tourism, has created a voluntary system for the recognition of Cultural Tourist Routes, developed by tourism organizations or by the local public authorities and acknowledged, in this sense, the Route of the Wooden Churches from western Bihor County.

According to a press release of the mentioned ministry, sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, the documentation, in order to be acknowledged as a local Cultural Tourist Route, was sent by the Bihor Destination Management Agency.

"In our country there are many tourist destinations and objectives that can be promoted through Cultural Tourist Routes, whether we are talking about a historical, archeological, religious or gastronomic theme. What we propose, at the ministry level, is to offer them this recognition and thus to underline the importance of the development of the Romanian tourist products", declared Emil-Razvan Pirjol, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu - General Directorate of Tourism.

The ministry claims that the system of voluntary recognition, characterized by the experience gained at institutional level by exercising the quality of member of the Extended Partial Agreement on Cultural Routes Certified by the Council of Europe, aims to raise awareness among tourism actors about the significance of material and immaterial cultural heritage for future generations, in the context of sustainable economic recovery.

Also, another objective of this approach is the identification of Cultural Tourist Routes, developed at local, regional or national level, in order to implement models of good practices that can increase the competitiveness of tourism. It is also envisaged the provision of consultancy to those who want to develop them at national level or possibly to certify them at European level.

"Procedurally, after submitting the documentation to the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu, the authors will receive within 30 days the answer regarding the recognition as a local, regional or national Cultural Tourist Route. National Cultural Tourist Routes must include tourist objectives in at least three counties, and those carried out at regional level from at least two localities," MEEMA states.

According to the ministry, currently, several tourist attractions in Romania are included in eight cultural routes certified by the Council of Europe, respectively: Transromanica Route, Jewish Heritage Route, European Cemeteries Route, Art Nouveau Route, Roman Emperors and Wine Danube Route, ITER VITIS Cultural Route, ATRIUM Cultural Route and Iron Curtain Route.

At the same time, other tourist routes are the Ancient History of Romania at the Black Sea and the Route of the Ruler Stephen the Great and Saint in Romania and in the Republic of Moldova.

At the moment, the National Route of Historic Towns and Spas and the National Route of Romanian Wine are in the process of completion, according to MEEMA.