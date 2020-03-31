Roxen to represent Romania to 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, says public TV broadcaster

The public television broadcaster (TVR) has decided to support Roxen as Romania's representative to the 2021 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, after this event got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the clarifications brought by the organisers, the participating countries are free to choose whether to have the same representative that was designated for this year's edition or select another artist for next year. However, the Regulation regarding the song to be performed in the contest remains unchanged, which means that the song must only be released to the public after September 1, 2021, shows a TVR press release sent to AGERPRES."We are glad to be able to capitalize like this on the investments of resources the organisation of National Selection for 2020 and also to observe the vote of confidence that was already granted to Roxen," said Liana Stanciu, the head of the Romanian delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest, quoted in the press release.At this point, the organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest and the representatives of the Rotterdam City are discussing the possibility for this City to host the 2021 edition. Moreover, discussions are ongoing with respect to the launch of an official CD to include all the songs selected for the 2020 edition.