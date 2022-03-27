Royal Family: 'Daniel Stefanescu, one of most talented and deserving pilots of his generation'

The Royal Family of Romania conveyed a message of condolences on Sunday to the family of the pilot Daniel Stefanescu, showing that he was "one of the most talented and deserving pilots of his generation", but also "a brave and resolute supporter of the values and principles of the Romanian Crown".

"Her Majesty Margaret, the Crown Custodian and Prince Radu have learned with great sorrow the news of the passing away of pilot Daniel Stefanescu, one of the most talented and deserving pilots of his generation. Pilot Daniel Stefanescu was a brave and determined supporter of the values and principles of the Romanian Crown, that he considered life principles and part of our identity. He was also a great admirer of King Mihai I and acted without hesitation in bringing his profession closer to the Royal Family," reads the message conveyed on Sunday by the Royal Family.

At the same time, the message brings to mind that Daniel Stefanescu, together with his colleagues from Iacarii Acrobati (Acrobats Yak-crew), Ioan Postolache and Dan Coderman, was decorated by King Mihai I with the Royal Medal for Loyalty in 2012. The Iacarii Acrobati (Acrobats Yak-crew) also took part, whenever possible, on the celebration of May 10 at Elizabeta Palace, flying over the palace garden in honor of King Mihai and then of the Crown Custodian, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Her Majesty Margareta addresses, on behalf of the Royal Family, condolences and compassion to the Stefanescu family. May God rest him in peace!," the message sent by the Royal Family of Romania further mentions.

Pilot Dan Stefanescu died on Saturday, crashing with a Sukhoi SU-31 aircraft near the Strejnicu airfield in Prahova County. He had over 16,000 active flight hours and was the right wing of the Iacarii Acrobati (Acrobats Yak-crew).