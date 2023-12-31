The Royal Family of Romania wished "Happy New Year" to Romanians in the country, from the Republic of Moldova and to those who are far from their homeland, at the end of 2023.

"From Savarsin, on the last day of 2023, we wish Happy New Year to Romanians from the country, from the Republic of Moldova and to those who are far from their homeland, together with all our hope and trust! We also wish them health, fulfillments and peace of mind, together with their family and loved ones! Special thanks to all those who sent us Christmas and New Year's wishes", the Royal Family of Romania wrote on Facebook. AGERPRES