Royal house Director Tuca on Peles' restoration: Monument is endangered on certain areas; a plan is underway

Romania's Royal House Director Ion Tuca has stated in Sinaia on Tuesday, when referring to the restoration of the Peles Castle, that the monument is "endangered" on certain areas, adding that "a very well structured plan" is underway.

"It is a complex landmark. This Peles Castle ... must function as a museum. If one wants to renovate it, one should have a complex project. Now, the monument is endangered on certain parts, in certain areas, but, together with Mr. director Narcis Dorin Ioan and prestigious architects accredited by the Culture Ministry, work is currently done on a very well structured plan and, probably, when it is cleared and approved by the Culture Ministry, the Sinaia City Hall and Romania's Government, it shall certainly be implemented," Tuca said.Vice Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu and Romania's Royal House Director Ion Tuca have paid a visit to the Peles National Museum in Sinaia, which has been reopened for tours on Tuesday.