 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Rules for lifting lockdown restrictions to be unveiled by Monday and subject to public debate

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the rules for lifting each of the coronavirus lockdown restriction will be presented to the public by Monday, and submitted to public debate.

"The rules for lifting each restriction will be presented publicly on Monday, at the latest, so that they may be put up for public debate. They will be known in advance by companies, institutions, citizens and we will receive comments, proposals regarding each set of rules related to public transport, related to the businesses that will be opened, related to the beauty salons, and all the other categories of businesses that will be re-opened," the prime minister told a news conference as part of a visit to the Dacia Plant at Mioveni, Arges County.

In his turn, Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Lucian Bode said rules for public transport will be worked out and that on Friday he will hold discussions in this respect with representatives of the sector.

At the same time, Bode said he was confident that by May 15 the European Commission would present a set of recommendations to be implemented by all European Union member states.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.