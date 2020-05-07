Rules for lifting lockdown restrictions to be unveiled by Monday and subject to public debate

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the rules for lifting each of the coronavirus lockdown restriction will be presented to the public by Monday, and submitted to public debate.

"The rules for lifting each restriction will be presented publicly on Monday, at the latest, so that they may be put up for public debate. They will be known in advance by companies, institutions, citizens and we will receive comments, proposals regarding each set of rules related to public transport, related to the businesses that will be opened, related to the beauty salons, and all the other categories of businesses that will be re-opened," the prime minister told a news conference as part of a visit to the Dacia Plant at Mioveni, Arges County.In his turn, Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Lucian Bode said rules for public transport will be worked out and that on Friday he will hold discussions in this respect with representatives of the sector.At the same time, Bode said he was confident that by May 15 the European Commission would present a set of recommendations to be implemented by all European Union member states.