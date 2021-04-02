Salaj County gets out of COVID-19 red zone as cumulative rate falls to 2.96

Salaj County has left the COVID-19 red zone as the 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate fell to 2.96 cases per 1,000 population from a previous 3.08, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

Ilfov County reported the highest rate at 9.25 cases per 1,000 population slightly down from a previous 9.45, agerpres.ro confirms.

Bucharest City reported a rate of 7.05 cases per 1,000 population, a slight decrease from a previous 7.06.

Also in the red zone there are the counties of Cluj - 6.33; Timis - 5.51; Brasov - 5.12; Hunedoara - 4.66; Constanta - 4.32; Arad - 3.69; Alba - 3.68; Sibiu - 3.46; Giurgiu - 3.44; Galati - 3.09, and Valcea - 3.06.

Another 25 counties are in the yellow zone, meaning a rate of between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 population, including Bihor - 2.98; Braila 2.97, and Dolj - 2.92.

In the green area, meaning a rate of less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population, the lowest rates were reported by the counties of Suceava - 1.00; Harghita - 1.23, and Vrancea - 1.30.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the previous reporting are Bucharest City - 1,072, followed by the counties of Cluj - 572, Timis - 321, Ilfov - 311, and Brasov - 274.

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Gorj - 18, Tulcea - 43, Harghita - 47.

Romania's daily COVID-19 case count rose by 5,808 on Friday.