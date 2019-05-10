Salary, benefits - most important criteria for 70pct of Romanians when applying for job

The Chinese with Huawei and the Americans with IBM and Ford are the most wanted employers in Romania, and the most important criterion for Romanians in case of an employment decision is salary and extra-salary benefits, reveals the Randstad Employer Branding 2019 survey released on Friday.

According to the cited source, depending on industries, the most desirable employers are: ING Bank (financial and banking industry), Coca-Cola (FMCG), Valeo (industrial production), OMV (oil and gas), Orange (telecommunications), CGS (services), Kaufland (retail), Ford (automotive) and Huawei (IT).In general, among the most wanted employers in Romania, Huawei is ranked first, IBM - second, and Ford - third.The most important elements when it comes to the employment decision are salary and attractive benefits (for 70pct of Romanians), while the pleasant work atmosphere ranks first for 57pct of them. Next come job security - 54pct of respondents, career development (50pct) and job - personal life balance (44pct).According to the survey, when searching for a job, Romanians resort to personal relationships or recommendations, recruiters, Google, the company's career website and job fairs.Half of the candidates (50pct) say they would not work for a company with a bad reputation, even if it brought them a salary increase, while 96pct agree that aligning personal values to company culture is a key-factor to be satisfied at their workplace.At the same time, nearly two-thirds (62pct) of employees are looking for information about companies on social media before applying for a post within them.In Romania, the Randstad Employer Branding 2019 survey was conducted between 24 December 2018 and 11 January 2019 through the international Randstad Group methodology that consists of online interviews. The survey included 4,205 respondents aged between 18 and 64 and the 75 largest employers in Romania known by at least 10pct of the population were evaluated.The world leader in HR services, the Randstad Group was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands, listed on the NYSE Euronext Amsterdam, where stock options are traded.At the end of 2017, the company had 38,331 corporate employees and 4,858 branches and Inhouse offices in 39 countries around the world, generating revenues of 23.3 billion euro.