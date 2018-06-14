Salzburg Forum interior ministers pass joint statement on security priorities

The interior ministers of the Salzburg Forum member states adopted a joint declaration on security priorities at the end of a ministerial conference held in Bucharest on Thursday and Friday.

"In the declaration, the ministers recognise the opportunity to develop the concept of 'community policing', a concept proposed by Romania, whose main purpose is to adapt the response of law enforcement agencies to the particularities of the communities in the member states,' according to a press statement released by the Romanian Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI).Specifically, the concept of "community policing" involves "building bridges" between communities and law enforcement authorities."According to the latest Eurostat statistics, at the beginning of 2016, over 16 million citizens of EU member states lived in the territory of a member state other than the member state of residence. It is therefore appropriate for police officers of the same nationality with community members to carry out missions for preventive purposes on the soil of other member states, under the coordination and in co-operation with the national police. "At the proposal of MAI, the ministers concluded that it is appropriate to update the concept of intelligence analysis within the law enforcement authorities of the member states with new unified standards adapted to the current international and European context.The Salzburg Forum Ministerial Conference also discussed the European Commission's announced intentions to increase the operational capacity of the European Coast Guard and Coast Guard Agency as well as alternative solutions for improving the protection of the external borders of the EU.