"Sanitary Solidarity" Federation to protest March 1, 2 before Parliament

The "Sanitary Solidarity" Federation will protest, on Monday and Tuesday, at Parliament, on the days when the debate and approval in plenary of the draft law for the state budget for 2021 are scheduled, the aim being to determine parliamentarians to adopt the amendments that contain the changes that correspond to the demands of the trade unionists, respectively the increase in the amounts dedicated to health and the allocation of the necessary money for the observance of the rights of the workers in the area.

"On Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the days when the Budget is debated in plenary session and approved, the 'Sanitary Solidarity' Federation will protest at the gates of Parliament, 'besieging' the parliamentarians with the demands of the health workers. The protest actions are aimed at persuading parliamentarians to adopt the amendments to the Budget which contain the amendments corresponding to our demands, in the first place being the increase of the budget allocated to health and the allocation of the necessary amounts for respecting the legal and moral rights of health workers," a trade union federation release sent to AGERRES on Sunday reads.