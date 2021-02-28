"Sanitary Solidarity" Federation to protest March 1, 2 before Parliament

The "Sanitary Solidarity" Federation will protest, on Monday and Tuesday, at Parliament, on the days when the debate and approval in plenary of the draft law for the state budget for 2021 are scheduled, the aim being to determine parliamentarians to adopt the amendments that contain the changes that correspond to the demands of the trade unionists, respectively the increase in the amounts dedicated to health and the allocation of the necessary money for the observance of the rights of the workers in the area."On Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the days when the Budget is debated in plenary session and approved, the 'Sanitary Solidarity' Federation will protest at the gates of Parliament, 'besieging' the parliamentarians with the demands of the health workers. The protest actions are aimed at persuading parliamentarians to adopt the amendments to the Budget which contain the amendments corresponding to our demands, in the first place being the increase of the budget allocated to health and the allocation of the necessary amounts for respecting the legal and moral rights of health workers," a trade union federation release sent to AGERRES on Sunday reads.
Informarea de la ora 13:00. România trece pragul de 800.000 de cazuri de coronavirus! 2.830 de cazuri, în ultimele 24 de ore!
Raluca Turcan se ține de glume: ‘Uneori la cât muncesc acum angajații din Ministerul Muncii mă gândesc serios să creeze un spor de muncă’
Rareș Bogdan îl taxează dur pe Dan Barna: ‘Nu cred că e normal, după 7 ani de opoziție agresivă, să avem, unii dintre noi, un comportament care să semene cu comportamentul lui Adrian Năstase’
Veste bună de la Ministerul Finanțelor, pentru români! Începând cu 1 martie, populația va putea subscrie pentru titluri de stat
Medicul Radu Țincu: ‘Cred că acest al treilea val va fi oarecum diferit față de cele precedente. Impactul pe sistemul sanitar nu va fi unul de amploare’
Administraţia Biden va permite intrarea în vigoare a unei reguli din era Trump împotriva firmelor chineze de tehnologie considerate un pericol pentru SUA
Florin Cîțu taie în carne vie și sparge cel mai mare cuib de ‘pile și relații’: vor fi afectați toți greii politici
ÎPS Teodosie devine mitropolit și primul succesor al Patriarhului Daniel: Se reînființează Mitropolia Tomisului, cea mai veche din țară
BREAKING 63 de decese în rândul infectaților cu coronavirus: situația de la ATI se agravează
Unul dintre cei mai importanți ierarhi își serbează onomastica: Doctor în teologie în Franța, ÎPS Casian a înființat mai multe instituții de învățământ
Frăţia România-Moldova, lăudată de Comisia Europeană - 'Mulţumesc României pentru oferta generoasă şi rapidă'