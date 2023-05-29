Sanitas Federation participating in debates on new pay law at Labour Ministry

Healthcare trade unions will participate in a first round of negotiations on Monday at the Labour Ministry regarding the future pay law in the budget system.

"Today, May 29, 2023, at the Labour Ministry will take place the first meeting on the theme "Development of a fair and unitary pay system in the public sector," that is the first round of discussions/negotiations on the future pay law for employees in the budget system. Representatives of the Sanitas Federation will take part in the discussions, in the context of the collective labour conflict that has as its main demand the full implementation of Law 153/2017 - the uniform pay law that has not yet been fully implemented and that has brought great inequalities in the health and social assistance system!," Sanitas representatives inform in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

They stress that they continue to support the draft negotiated with the Ministry of Health, which has taken into account the three principles without which they will not accept this new law, namely: no employee should lose income, there should be predictable increases for all employees, the hierarchy within the grids should be restored taking into account the social importance of each employee's work, the level of education and the risks to which each employee is exposed.

Also on Monday, the leaders of the education unions met with Minister of Labour Marius Budai and the discussions focused on the future salary grid in the system, which will have as a reference the salary of the beginner with long higher education, at least equal to the average gross salary in the economy.