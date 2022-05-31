 
     
'Sari meets Ia' collectible clothing exhibition running June 8 - 20 at ARCUB Cultural Center - Gabroveni Inn

News.ro
Zilelor Culturii Urbane la Arcub

Ceremonial and hand-woven, embroidered or traditionally printed collectible clothing will be showcased at the exhibition "Sari meets Ia" running June 8 - 20 at the Arcelor Hall on the ground floor of the ARCUB Cultural Center - Gabroveni Inn, a release informs.

The exhibits are collector's items curated by art collector and promoter of traditional Romanian culture Iulia Gorneanu, hailing from her personal collection of Romanian folk blouses ('ia') and from the sari collection of designer Anamaria Lazar.

Organized by the Capital City Hall through ARCUB, under the auspices of the Indian Embassy in Romania, the exhibition is open daily between 12:00 - 20:00, except for the days of June 12 and 13, when it will be closed.

AGERPRES is media partner for the event.

Urmărește-ne:
