SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 5,010, over 37,000 tests in last 24 hrs, death toll at 21,360

A number of 5,010 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the quoted source.

As of Friday, 850,362 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 777,715 were declared cured.

At the national level, to date, 6,286,442 RT-PCR tests and 400,798 rapid antigen tests have been processed.

In the last 24 hours, 27,588 RT-PCR tests were performed (15,891 based on case definition and medical protocol and 11,697 on request) and 9,995 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 946 people retested positive.

A number of 10,515 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Wednesday in specialized health units, of whom 1,166 in intensive care.

In total, 51,145 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 14,125 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania.

Also, 53,309 people are in quarantine at home, and 113 in institutionalized quarantine.

A number of 108 people - 58 men and 50 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, says GCS.

Of these, one death was recorded in the 20-29 years age range, one death in the 30-39 age category, two deaths in the 40 - 49 years age category, 14 deaths in the age category 50 - 59 years, 28 deaths in the age category 60 - 69 years, 33 deaths in the age category 70 - 79 years and 29 deaths in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 105 of the deaths were from patients who had co-morbidities. No co-morbidities have been reported so far in three deceased patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 21,360 in Romania.

A number of 186 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19.