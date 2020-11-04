SARS-CoV-2 new infections: 8,651 cases; total number hits 267,088, death toll reaches 7,419

As many as 8,651 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded, compared to the previous report, following 35,964 tests carried at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

As of Wednesday, a total number of 267,088 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 186,260 people were declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 3,341,867 tests have been processed at the national level. Of these, 35,964 were performed in the last 24 hours, 21,808 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 14,156 upon request.

The counties of Salaj and Cluj record a rate of infection with SARS-CoV-2 of more than 5 per thousand inhabitants, while the municipality of Bucharest has an incidence rate of 3.94, according to the GCS report. Alba, Timis, Sibiu and Bihor counties have an incidence of more than 4 per thousand inhabitants.

According to the GCS, the cumulative incidence of infection with the novel coronavirus, calculated in the last 14 days, per thousand inhabitants, is 5.2 in Salaj, 5.08 in Cluj, 4.61 in Alba, 4.56 in Timis, 4.26 in Sibiu, 4.13 in Bihor, 3.94 in Bucharest, 3.56 in Arad, 3.4 in Mures and in Dolj of 3.07.

A total of 1,916 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

As many as 11,867 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital, and 1,001 are in intensive care units.

In Romania, 33,630 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in self-isolation at home and 11,373 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 59,339 people are in quarantine at home, and 18 in institutionalized quarantine, shows GCS.

Police and gendarmes have applied, in the last 24 hours, 7,062 sanctions, amounting to 930,022 lei, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another 146 people (77 men and 69 women) infected with the novel coronavirus died, the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 7,419.

One death was recorded in the age category 20 to 29 years, seven deaths in the age group 40 to 49 years, 13 deaths in the age category 50 to 59 years, 26 deaths in the age group 60 to 69 years, 51 deaths in the age group 70 to 79 years and 48 deaths in the over 80 age group.

According to the GCS, 138 of the deaths recorded were of some patients with comorbidities, four deaths had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for four deaths to date.

Bucharest City (1,514) and the county of Timis (545) are the areas that recorded the most significant number of new cases in the past 24 hours. The counties with the highest number of cases are Iasi - 363, Ilfov - 336, Cluh - 293, Bihor - 262 and Salaj - 261.

Most infection cases so far were registered in Bucharest (39,164) and in the counties of Iasi - 11,662, Cluj - 10,459, Prahova - 10,322 and Brasov - 10,295.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus has remained the same, 6,853, as well as that of deaths, 126.