Save Romania Union condemns Viktor's Orban speech visiting the Romanian resort of Baile Tusnad

USR (Save Romania Union) on Monday condemned the "anti-EU" and "anti-NATO" speech that the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, delivered in the Romanian resort of Baile Tusnad, stating that such messages should not be allowed and left unsanctioned.

"Hungarian leader Viktor Orban had another anti-European and anti-Western speech. And, on top of that, he tried to pervert the concept of peace and normalize Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Such ideas are shameful for modern and liberal Europe," stated the USR leader, Catalin Drula, in a message on Twitter.

According to a press release from the USR on Monday, "anti-Ukraine and NATO messages, while Putin's army is bombing, just a few kilometres far from Romania, churches, schools, hospitals, theatres and malls, must not be allowed and left unsanctioned."

"It is regrettable that the territory of Romania has been used as a platform for the racist theories of Viktor Orban (...). USR is and it will remain the promoter of modern liberalism in Romania. It is our duty to defend Romania against the illiberal forces that want to copy the Hungarian model. Romania's place is in the European Union, on the side of the democratic states, and it must remain so," USR said, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, while paying a visit to Baile Tusnad on Saturday, said that the world is facing a decade of dangers and that he never imagined before that the pillars of Western civilization would begin to crumble. In his opinion, among the most severe problems facing Europe right now are the demographic crisis, the crisis of spirituality, of the power of the Western world, but also a political crisis, stating, among other things, that Europe has lost control over energy resources and raw materials, which are "so necessary in sustaining economic performance." The Hungarian official also said that the migration phenomenon has divided Europe in two and that there is a battle between these two sides.

He added that, in order to end the war in Ukraine, a new strategy is needed to be based on peace negotiations, which should be conducted between Russia and the USA. According to Viktor Orban, the European strategy in this war was based on four wrong pillars, starting, among other things, from the premise that sanctions will weaken Russia and that there will be support from the whole world, which did not happen.

Viktor Orban attended a football match on Saturday at the Baile Tusnad Summer University, between FK Csikszereda U18 and the Hungarian U18 national team, organized to mark the inauguration of a new stand at the team's stadium in Miercurea Ciuc.