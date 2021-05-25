Save the Children: Almost 6,000 complaints regarding child disappearance in Romania in the last year

Romania has registered, in the last year, almost 6,000 complaints regarding child disappearances, according to a press release sent by the Save the Children Organization to AGERPRES.

According to the data supplied by the Criminal Investigation Direction within the the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR), during the period of April 30, 2020 - April 20, 2021, there were registered 5,924 complaints regarding minors who disappeared from home, "a dramatic stocktaking report", given that 206 of them are aged up to 10 years old, 1,453 are aged between 10-14 years and 4,263 are over 14 years old.

During the same period of time, according to the same source, 5,821 minors were found, namely 203 with ages to up to 10 years old, 1,430 with ages between 10-14 years old, 4,188 older than 14 years.

Currently, there are search and identification activities carried out in the case of 377 minors.

"Save the Children Romania" intensified efforts in order to offer psychological support to parents and children, through both the phone lines, as well as online, during this period of social restrictions, when children were exposed to both online harassment, as well as domestic abuse. It is vital to observe their behavior and to promptly intervene," explained Gabriela Alexandrescu, the executive chairman of Save the Children Romania.

In the last 5 years, the number of complaints regarding child disappearances has almost tripled, in 2015 being 3,736 complaints, and currently there are 9,924 complaints, Save the Children specifies