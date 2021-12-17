Schools could close in January following general strike in education (unions)

The option of a general strike in education in January, a situation that would lead to the closing of educational institutions, is very probable, because the employees feel humiliated by the fact that the Government does not intend to increase their salaries next year, in line with the law, the leaders of two education unions told AGERPRES on Friday.

"We are receiving a lot of strong signals, the reactions are extremely harsh, people want to protest. As I told the Government today, after January 3, a general strike will most likely take place, which means that there may be the unpleasant surprise of school closing. I passed this on to the Prime Minister's adviser today, because things can no longer be accepted as they are," said Simion Hancescu, president of the Federation of Free Education Unions (FSLI).

For his part, the president of the Federation of Education Unions (ESF) Spiru Haret, Marius Nistor, confirmed that the possibility of a general strike is a real one.

"In the current situation, yes [the closing of schools following a general strike] is a real possibility," he said.

He added that members of the ESF "Spiru Haret", FSLI and "Alma Mater" will picket the Government headquarters on Monday, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Protests will begin on Monday, with the Government picketing, starting at 12:30. Representatives of the education unions - Spiru Haret, FSLI and Alma Mater - will be in Victoriei Square on Monday. The action will continue in the following days and it will be followed by other forms of protest, demanded by our union members - not closing school situations and even a general strike," said Marius Nistor.

The president of "Spiru Haret" federation mentioned that the Executive intends to increase the salaries of education employees by 4%, but they should receive about 17%.

In his turn, the president of FSLI, Simion Hancescu, said that the Government has shown that it has other priorities than education, and a young teacher cannot live on a salary of just a little over 2,200 lei per month.

The FSLI president stressed that the three education unions will form a common front on protests against the Government.