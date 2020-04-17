Schools in Romania might reopen after May 15

Schools in Romania could reopen after May 15, depending on the developments in the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday.

"After May 15 schools might reopen schools. It could be May 20, May 25, or June 1, the epidemiological context permitting, based on our analysis. The reopening of schools depends on how the dynamics of infections evolve and if the infection risks in students are greatly reduced," Orban told Digi 24 private broadcaster on Thursday evening.The prime minister said that freezing the academic year is not being considered, as the main objective is for all students to finish the academic year and those who have to take the exams to do so.He added that the minister of education together with specialists are working on different options, so that the students finish the academic year and those in the eighth and twelfth grades take the exams and can enroll in high schools or faculties.