Searches in Arad in a 4 ml RON case of illegal mining and tax evasion

Business 24
evaziune fiscala

The Arad Economic Crime Investigation Service is conducting on Thursday morning six searches at a trading company's headquarters and business points as well as at suspects' private homes in a 4,000,000 RON case of tax evasion in the field of mineral resource exploitation.

The searches are taking place under the coordination of the case prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Arad County Court, in a case of tax evasion and unlicensed mining activities, the Romanian Police Inspectorate General informs.

The action is being carried out with the support of police from the Forensic Service and fighters from the Special Actions Service. AGERPRES

