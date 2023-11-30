Searches in Baia Mare in case file of Catalin Chereches' flight from the country

Several seraches were carried out on Thursday in Baia Mare municipality, in the case of Mayor Catalin Chereches' flight from the country.

"As part of the investigations being carried out in a criminal case, under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor's Office with the Maramures Court, concerning the offences of fraudulent crossing of the state border, favouring the offender and false identity, today, November 30, the police of the Maramures Criminal Investigation Service carried out five house searches in the municipality of Baia Mare," the Maramures County Police Inspectorate said.

According to the source mentioned, the activities were supported by officers with the Maramures Special Action Service and the Maramures Forensic Service.

Mayor Catalin Chereches, sentenced to five years in prison for corruption, was tracked down and detained by Bavarian police in Augsburg, Germany.

He fled the country via the Petea border crossing with Hungary using the identity document of a relative.