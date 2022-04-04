Sebastian Barbu and Bogdan Iancu contribute to Europe's victory in Rally of Nations

Romanian crew Sebastian Barbu / Bogdan Iancu has contributed to the victory of Europe's team in the Rally of Nations Guanajuato, race which took place in Mexico.

"It was a difficult rally for the Sibiu crew, the Rally Mexico typical conditions brining many unpredictable things throughout their journey, but the good rhythm during the trials, to which we add a complex calculation system based on the results in each special event, that brought the Europeans their much desired victory," the Romanian Federation of Sports Motoring (FRAS) notes on Facebook.Romanians have contributed with 247 points, given that they did not score any points in the last three events on Saturday and the last two on Sunday.