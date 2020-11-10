SecGen Tanase: Intensifying Black Sea co-operation in the spirit of sustainable development, key to prosperous future

Intensifying co-operation among the countries in the Black Sea region in the spirit of sustainable development is the key to ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for citizens living in the region, according to Secretary General of the Romanian Government Antonel Tanase, as reported by AGERPRES.

"Unfortunately, we can only see each other online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Although we are at a distance, the difficult period we are going through should not isolate us; on the contrary, the theme of the conference is closely related to how we will manage to overcome together this crisis, through solidarity and collaboration. The Black Sea region has enormous growth potential. New technologies that allow the exploitation of marine gas reserves or offshore energy production are just two examples of tools that will shape economic developments in the area in the coming years," Tanase said in a keynote address to a virtual Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC) high-level conference on Tuesday under the auspices of the BSEC Chairmanship-in-Office - "Intensifying regional co-operation to implement sustainable development goals" organised by the Romanian Government's Department for Sustainable Development.

He underscored that the Black Sea is "a reliable ally for all countries in the region."

"Consequently, development policies and actions drawn up by leaders must take into account the most neutral exploitation of resources, with minimal consequences for the environment. Nature provides us with all we need to provide a decent life for all citizens. However, the classical economic paradigm through which growth can be unlimited has shown its limitations, and although we enjoy a number of benefits in all areas, humankind has in recent years gone through a series of naturally worrying phenomena. Unprecedented bushfires, severe drought and the more and more violent storms are signals that the development paradigm has its limitations," said Tanase.

He underscored that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has revealed even more vulnerabilities in all areas.

"This is where the crucial role of sustainable development comes in. Five years ago, the UN General Assembly adopted a flagship document - the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. World leaders then spoke in favor of 17 Sustainable Development Goals that regard everything around us. The basic principle is, I quote, 'let's not leave anyone behind,' it is now more valid than ever," he added.

Tanase underlined that Romania intends to remain a promoter of these principles.

"Romania is among the first countries in the world to adopt a national strategy for sustainable development based on the 2030 Agenda. Through the sustained action of the national government, a legal framework has been provided in support of the implementation of the strategy. We have also accessed European funds to build an action plan and also other important tools regarding the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. Romania is recognised as a regional hub in this regard and we will continue the intense activity we carry out to promote the Sustainable Development Goals. The government of Romania is permanently open to partnerships and exchanges of good practices. Intensified co-operation among the countries in the region in the spirit of sustainable development is key to ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for citizens living in the Black Sea region," said Tanase.