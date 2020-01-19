Second bird flu outbreak in a poultry farm in Seini, Maramures

A new bird flu outbreak was confirmed in a poultry commercial farm on the same Seini platform of the northern Maramures County where on 14 January 2020 was diagnosed the first avian influenza outbreak in Romania, the National Authority of Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety (ANSVSA) announced.

According to the said authority, a causation relation exists between the two poultry commercial farms located on the same platform since they use the same transport means of the manure.The local administration together with the sanitary-veterinary authority drafted and approved hic et nunc a measures plan for all of the platform's farms (8 poultry and one pig farm), in accordance with the specific legislation (Council's Directive 94/2005/EC transposed in the national legislation through the ANSVSA President Order No.54/2007).