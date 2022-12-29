Second dead Ukrainian found in mountains, after illegally crossing border on Christmas Eve

The team of border police and mountain rescuers found, on Thursday at noon, the lifeless body of the Ukrainian citizen sought in the Maramures Mountains, he was part of the group of six people who crossed the border into Romania on foot on Christmas Eve, the director of the Maramures Salvamont County Public Service, Dan Benga, informed on Thursday

"The sixth Ukrainian citizen was found dead by the mixed team of mountain rescuers and border policemen. We are trying to extract him with a winch helicopter if the weather conditions in the area allow," said Dan Benga, Agerpres informs.Also, the spokesperson of the Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF) of Sighetu Marmatiei, Oana Parcalab stated that the man's body was found at a distance of two kilometers from the place where two other people were rescued during this week."At 1:15 p.m., the field teams discovered the body of a man without vital signs, approximately two kilometers from the place where the last two Ukrainians were rescued," said Oana Parcalab.In the evening of December 24, six Ukrainian citizens crossed the border into Romania through the Maramures Mountains, in an area with an altitude of 1,800 meters. Two of them were recovered on the same day, two others on Monday, and another was found dead on Tuesday by a local resident of Crasna Viseului who climbed the mountain. Teams of border police and mountain rescuers, assisted by helicopters, carried out search missions every day.