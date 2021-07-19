Second edition of the Cotroceni Summer School: Creative workshops on heritage education

Between August 2 and 27, the Cotroceni National Museum organizes the second edition of the Cotroceni Summer School, a non-formal education project addressed to children aged between 7 and 12, which continues the pilot project carried out in 2020.

Those interested can register online starting on Monday by accessing the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf4fQTG3KmyWO_4-HFaPVJ8PxLqn-5WZJcyDGbn69Z2jmMO4A/viewform.

For four weeks, children are invited to participate in creative heritage education workshops, which will give them the opportunity to discover the tangible and intangible heritage of the Cotroceni National Museum, developing, at the same time, their communication and interaction skills, artistic spirit and creativity. The workshops will allow participants to experiment, together with trainers - specialists from the Cotroceni National Museum, what means to be a museographer, restorer, guide or curator, the museum informed on Monday, Agerpres informs.

There will be held curatorial workshops (August 2 - 6), research workshops (August 9 - 13), guidance (August 16 - 20) and restoration (August 23-27) workshops.

Each module will be split into two introductory workshops, which will be held in the first two days of each week. The first, called "We walk together in the story of the Palace," involves a visit to the Cotroceni Palace doubled by an interactive tour of knowledge of public and private life of King Ferdinand and Queen Maria. The second introductory workshop, "Who gives life to the story of the Palace?," proposes a treasure hunt through the museum and an introduction into the four professions through interactive activities, the same source specified.