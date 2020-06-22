 
     
Second member of Romanian Embassy in Minsk, one from New Delhi Embassy test Covid-positive

Yet another employee of the Romanian Embassy in Minsk has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, after a colleague was confirmed with the infection the previous week; also, an employee of the Romanian Embassy in New Delhi was identified with coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed on Monday.

Apart from the two mission members, all of Romania's Embassy staff in Minsk tested negative.

The two are in good health condition.

The Ministry said that protection measures have been ordered for the rest of the diplomatic mission teams in Minsk and New Delhi and for their families.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentions that, given the circumstances, the activity of the Romanian Embassies in Belarus and in India will be adjusted to limit the exposure of the other mission members and that all the necessary social distancing and self-isolation measures imposed by this situation have been taken.

