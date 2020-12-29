Second shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives at 'Cantacuzino' Institute

A second shipment of 40,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived Tuesday morning at the Bucharest "Cantacuzino" Institute, the institute's spokesman, Colonel Romeo Feraru, announced, according to AGERPRES.

"The vials will be stored at the National Storage Center of the 'Cantacuzino' Institute and will be dispatched to the hospitals that need the vaccine, according to the requests received in the coming period from the National Vaccination Coordination Committee," said Colonel Feraru.

In Bucharest, the vaccine will be distributed through the Ministry of National Defense, by vans.

"Our center's deep freeze storage capacity is of one and a half million doses, at temperatures ranging from minus 60 to minus 90 degrees Celsius," the "Cantacuzino" Institute's spokesman added.

The COVID vaccination campaign started in Romania this Sunday.