Sector 3 mayor to stand trial for abuse of office in ROSAL sanitation contract

Anti-corruption prosecutors are sending Bucharest Sector 3 mayor Robert Negoita to court in a case in which he is charged with abuse of office in connection with the sanitation contract with Rosal Group, which is assumed to have produced a damage of 580 million RON and undue benefits for the sanitation company, the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) announced on Wednesday.

The prosecutors of DNA's Section for the combat of corruption-related crimes ordered the trial without detention of Sector 3 mayor Sorin Robert Negoita for two counts of abuse of office with ill-gotten benefits and particularly serious consequences, inciting abuse of office resulting in improper benefits with particularly serious consequences and complicity in intellectual forgery.

Several persons who, at the time of the deeds, were holding various positions of authority in the Sector 3 Mayor's Office will also stand trial, as well as an external public auditor with the Bucharest Chamber of Accounts - Romanian Court of Accounts, a representative of SC ROSAL Group SA, and SC ROSAL Group SA.

The Local Council of Sector 3 is seeking civil damages in this trial in the aforementioned amount. AGERPRES