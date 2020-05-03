Sen. Tariceanu: We call for start of procedures to inviting President of Romania to Parliament

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ed. n.) chairman, Senator Calin Popescu-Tariceanu has announced that he will submit a request to the Standing Bureau of the Senate requesting the start of proceedings to invite "before the Parliament" of president Klaus Iohannis for the latter's presentation of evidence of a possible understanding on the autonomy of the Szeklerland "between a parliamentary party of Romania and a foreign power".

He added that he would discuss with PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) and Pro Romania (party, ed. n.) lawmakers on Monday to get their support in the ALDE initiative."I have decided that, together with my fellow ALDE senators Mihai Ruse, Ion Hadarca and Ioan Simionca, taking note with concern of the statements of the president of Romania regarding a possible understanding between a parliamentary party of Romania and a foreign power for the alienation of an important part of Romania's territory, to make a formal request to the Standing Bureau of the Senate for the start of the necessary procedures to allow the hearing in the select committees of the heads of the SRI (Romanian Intelligence Service, ed. n.) and SIE (Foreign Intelligence Service, ed. n.), and of the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence and Internal Affairs. We also call for the start of procedures for inviting the President of Romania to the Parliament to present the evidence or information that was the basis of this accusation and the measures he took to eliminate the danger he had raised," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Sunday.