Senate - Administration Committee: Negative report for bill on autonomy of Szeklerland

The Administration Committee of the Senate has drawn up a report rejecting the legislative proposal regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland, which is to be discussed in the plenary meeting, at 14:00hrs.

According to Save Romania Union (USR) senator Florina Presada, the committee's meeting, which unfolded online, was attended by nine members, and the majority of votes were against the draft law and in favour of the rejection report.A number of 8 senators were in favour of the rejection report, only one vote was against, that of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) senator Cseke Attila, Presada mentioned.