The Senate plenary adopted on Tuesday by a vote of 76 to 28 the simple motion titled "Stop the 'Lady in Black' from the Ministry of Unemployment and Social Collapse", filed by the Social Democrats against Labor Minister Violeta Alexandru.

The initiators of the motion request the resignation of the minister on grounds that Ordinance 30/2020 on furlough and support to various vulnerable categories was "so poorly written" that it had to be amended six times.