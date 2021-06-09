Senate Chair Dragu: Israel is Romania's closest ally and strategic partner in the Middle East

Israel is Romania's closest ally and strategic partner in the Middle East, and the Romanian-Israeli relationship is based on trust and sustainability, Chair of the Romanian Senate Anca Dragu told a joint sitting of the Romanian Parliament on Wednesday where visiting President of Israel Reuven Rivlin gave a speech.

Dragu said that "the visit to Romania of the highest representative of the State of Israel a few days before the celebration of 73 years of uninterrupted diplomatic ties is an important moment for the bilateral relationship between our countries."

"We, the elected representatives of the Romanian people, senators and MPs, wanted to mark, honour and greet this important moment by inviting President Rivlin to the joint plenary sitting of Parliament," said Dragu.She added that the two countries have common visions on many issues on the international agenda, especially in the fight against terrorism and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."Israel is Romania's closest ally and strategic partner in the Middle East, and the Romanian-Israeli relationship is based on trust and sustainability. We also confidently look to the future of our relationship, based on the fact that we share common values, especially in terms of democracy. Our countries have common visions on many issues on the international agenda, especially in the fight against terrorism, and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, in which Israel has managed to carry out an impressive vaccination process, worldwide admired and recognised," added Dragu.According to her, the relationship between Romania and Israel will continue to develop both politically and economically, in areas such as science, technology, health, agriculture, defence and security."I would like to assure you, dear President Rivlin, of all the support of the Romanian Parliament for all those legislative projects and initiatives that will contribute positively to our bilateral relationship. Welcome to the Romanian Parliament!" added the chairperson of the Romanian Senate.