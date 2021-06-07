Senate Chair says expert committees working on act taking red-tape burden off citizen's shoulders

Senate Chair Anca Dragu declared today that thanks to the legislative proposal to amend OUG No. 41/2016, which is currently under parliamentary debate, the citizens will be spared time-consuming trips because institutions of the central public administration will no longer require any document issued by another public institution, agerpres reports.

"The Standing Bureau assigned today the draft amendment to OUG No. 41/2016 to the expert committees. No institution should any more require from the citizen a document issued by another institution. The institutions must communicate with each other in the interest of the people! This is an important, long awaited for step towards public administration digitalization and transparency," Dragu wrote on Facebook today.

According to the legislative proposal initiated by a group of Liberal and USR PLUS MPs, "public institutions and expert bodies of the central public administration are forbidden to require from individuals or legal entities copies of assents or other documents issued by public institutions or specialized bodies of the central public administration, in order to resolve requests for public service."The draft regulatory act stipulates that the public institutions and the expert bodies of the central public administration shall request electronic copies of the documents they need from the entities that have issued the respective documents.