Senate Chairman Melescanu welcomes Jordanian ambassador Quadah on presentation visit

President of Romania's Senate Teodor Melescanu on Wednesday welcomed Sufyan Quadah, the ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Romania, on a presentation visit, to emphasise the importance attached by Romania to the preservation of the cultural, linguistic and spiritual identity of the Romanian community in Jordan.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, Melescanu congratulated to the new Jordanian ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in fulfilling his mandate."The high-ranking Romanian official reconfirmed the entire openness for further development, including through parliamentary diplomacy, co-operation in different areas of common interest and underlined the particularly important role played by the Romanian and Jordanian communities, respectively, in facilitating exchanges between Romania and Jordan. Mr Teodor Melescanu showed the importance that Romania attaches to the preservation of the cultural, linguistic and spiritual identity of the Romanian community of Jordan."The meeting briefly addressed the current situation in the Middle East, with Melescanu noting the equidistant approach and Jordan's efforts to promote regional stability and respect for international law, the statement said.