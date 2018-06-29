Senate: Corlatean presents Parliament's approach to exercising by Romania of presidency of EU Council

Senator Titus Corlatean on Friday presented Parliament's general approach with regard to the exercising by Romania of the presidency of the Council of the European Union upon welcoming a delegation of officials from several Directorates General of the European Commission, on a study visit to Romania.

Corlatean is the Chair of the Joint Special Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the coordination of the parliamentary activities necessary for the preparation of the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019."During the talks, the Chair of the Special Joint Committee, Senator Titus Corlatean, presented Parliament's general approach regarding the exercise by Romania of the presidency of the EU Council, the main topics to be considered in the formulation of future priorities as well as the timetable of the main events that will be organized within the parliamentary dimension," informs a Senate press release issued for AGERPRES on Friday.The visit is taking place in the context in which, at the level of the European Commission, there is the practice to have an information visit to the member state that will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union for reviewing preparations for the presidency of the EU Council.According to the release, Titus Corlatean stressed that "Parliament has started the preparations in a structured manner based on the adopted calendar, referring among other things to the distribution of the responsibilities for the organization of the different events between the two Chambers and the internal mechanisms set up to ensure an appropriate organization of the future meetings."At the same time, he stressed the good cooperation and coordination with the Government in conducting the training process, including the content of the draft of the topics of interest which will form the basis of the future Priority Program of the Presidency, presenting the Parliament's contribution to it."In this regard, Senator Titus Corlatean outlined the spirit of consensus prevailing in the debates on the European agenda at Parliament level, which provides a solid basis for establishing a broad political platform to support Romania's mandate at the presidency of the EU Council," the Senate's release further shows.