Senate delegation to go on a visit to Republic of Moldova

The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, said on Thursday that he will lead a delegation of the Upper House of Parliament that will travel to the Republic of Moldova in the next weeks, the visit, established initially after his arrival from the United States, being rescheduled.

"We have a scheduled visit from the Senate, a delegation, in the next few weeks. It is a visit that has been postponed. It had to be right after my return from the U.S. We've postponed it a little bit, but we'll go. In the next weeks we will go to Chisinau. (...) It will be for parliamentary collaboration. It is an invitation that we have received for some time from the President of the Parliament in Chisinau and now we are honouring it. We have a cooperation with the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova for some time, as well as the legal and European affairs committees," Citu said at the Senate, Agerpres.ro informs.

He stressed that Romania supports Moldova to be a full member of the EU.

"The Republic of Moldova has just signed that it wants to join the European Union. And we can help and go to send our message of support to be an EU member with all the rights," added Florin Citu.