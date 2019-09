The Senate adopted on Wednesday, as the first Chamber to be notified, a legislative initiative under which, the special pensions between 7,000 and 10,000 lei are taxed by 30 percent and by 50 percent those exceeding 10,000 lei.

A number of 76 senators voted in favour of the bill, whereas 16 abstained.The draft law stipulates the introduction of an income tax representing normal retirement age pensions and benefits received based on some special laws and statutes.