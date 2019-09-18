Senate establishes Armenian Language, Alphabet and Culture Day on October 12

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously adopted, by 81 votes "in favour," the legislative proposal that establishes the Armenian Language, Alphabet and Culture Day on October 12.

The project was initiated by MPs Varujan Vosganian (ALDE - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) and Varujan Pambuccian (the leader of the national minorities group).

"The celebration of the Armenian Language, Alphabet and Culture Day can be organised by the Romanian local and central public authorities and the institutions under their subordination or coordination, by the civil society or individuals or legal persons, through the organisation and/or participation in educational and artistic cultural events and programmes of a social or scientific nature, meant for the promotion of the Armenian alphabet and culture. The local and central public authorities and the institutions under their subordination could grant logistic support and funds from their own budget to organise and properly carry out such events within the limit of their approved budgets," says the normative act.

According to the head note, the initiators of this normative act believe that "the celebration of the Armenian Language, Alphabet and Culture Day as an official day in Romania represents a crowning of a millennium of exemplary cohabitation on Romanian soil and the exceptional vision of those who made the founding document of the modern Romanian nation, which is the December 1, 1918, Proclamation from Alba Iulia."

They said they have chosen October 12 for the fact that on this day, in 2019, the entire Armenian world celebrates "the first creators of Armenian culture who wrote in Armenian language and used the Armenian alphabet more than 1,500 years ago."