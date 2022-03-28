Senate head Citu: Tougher economic sanctions are needed against Russia

Senate President Florin Citu met with Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, with whom he discussed the security situation, the sanctions applied to Russia and the intensification of trade.

"I had a meeting with a senior official from the Department of Commerce for International Trade, Marisa Lago. We agreed that tougher economic sanctions are needed against Russia. Russia's funding in all domains must be stopped," Citu wrote on Monday on Facebook.

He said that he conveyed Romania's commitment to increasing defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP and to intensifying cooperation with the United States to develop the capabilities of the Romanian armed forces.

The President of the Senate also notes that the United States supports Romania's accession to the OECD, in the club of developed nations. Citu also states that the US official reiterated her support for the SMR (small modular reactor) projects and for the Three Seas Initiative.

Another topic was the interest of US investors for Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Better times will follow for all Romanians, through the investments that will come in Romania. We discussed the expansion of trade between Romania and the US, the implementation of fair trade policies for Romanian entrepreneurs and companies, in a fair and predictable environment," Florin Citu showed.

The Senate President, together with a delegation of parliamentarians, is conducting a working visit to the United States of America, in Washington, on March 24-30, and meetings are scheduled with representatives of the US Legislature, the business environment and the Romanian community in the area.