Senate passes bill establishing DIIM

The Senate plenary meeting has passed on Tuesday, as the decision-making legislative Chamber, the draft law establishing the Directorate Investigating Environment Offenses (DIIM) - "the National Anticorruption Directorate of Forests" ("DNA-ul Padurilor) initiated by MPs of the Save Romania Union (USR), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the People's Movement Party (PMP) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and by independent MPs.

The draft law was approved by 119 votes in favour and 11 abstentions.The draft law for the organisation and functioning of the DIIM, as well as for the amendment and supplementation of some normative acts has been adopted by the Chamber of Deputies and is part of the organic laws category.