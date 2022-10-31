Senate: Physical segregation in education, on various criteria, sanctioned

The Senate adopted on Monday, in plenary sitting, a legislative proposal to supplement Ordinance 137/2000 and the National Education Law 1/2011, whereby the physical separation of preschoolers/pupils, students based on various criteria is considered segregation and is sanctioned, told Agerpres.

"The physical separation of pre-schoolers, preschoolers, pupils or students in educational units/groups/classes/buildings/others on the basis of race, nationality, ethnicity, religion, disability, chronic non-contagious disease, belonging to a disadvantaged category, socio-economic status of families, residential environment, school performance, attending or not attending an early education cycle, which restricts/removes the recognition, use or exercise under conditions of equality of human rights and fundamental freedoms or the rights recognized by law in the field of education constitutes segregation in education and is penalized", shows the legislative proposal amended and adopted on Monday by the Senate.

According to the draft of the normative act, initiated by a group of parliamentarians from the entire political spectrum, "the situation in which groups, classes, and educational units formed mainly or only of Romanian citizen students belonging to a national minority, for the purpose of teaching in the mother tongue of that national minority or in a bilingual system."

The legislative proposal will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies, decision-making body in this case.